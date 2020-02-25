FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The Major Case Squad has arrested one person in connection to a 18-year-old who was killed in Fairview Heights.
Dominic Wilbourn, 18, of Swansea, is charged with one county of first-degree murder.
Kameron J. Dorsey was found shot to death inside his garage on Lakeland Hills Drive on February 19 around 8:40 p.m., according to police. This home is off Route 159.
Police said a man called 9-1-1 to report the shooting.
Wilbourn's bond has been set at $1,000,000 and he is currently being held at the St. Clair County Jail.
The Major Case Squad is continuing its investigation to determine whether other suspects where involved in this incident.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Major Case Squad at (618) 977-1912.
