EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A 17-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Michael A. Moore, 13, who was found in a middle school parking lot this past weekend.
Jason Webb, of East St. Louis, will be charged as an adult due to the nature of the crime, the St. Clair County State’s Attorney said.
Webb’s bond has been set at $1 million.
Investigators believe Moore was shot sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning. His body was found in the parking lot of Mason Clark Middle School. Police don’t believe Moore’s body was dumped in the parking lot.
East St. Louis Police Chief Kendall Perry said the public was instrumental in helping them move quickly.
"We had a lot of witnesses that helped us out. There were a lot of home cameras, a lot of Ring doorbells on the houses, everyone chipped in and helped us out a lot," he said. "That's not always the case but lately we've had a lot of good citizens that have all been willing to stop and help deter the crime."
