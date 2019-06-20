SWANSEA, Il. (KMOV.com) -- A 20-year-old homeless man is facing five charges, including attempted murder, after allegedly firing a gun at an officer at the end of pursuit.
O'Fallon, Illinois officers were tracking a stolen car via On-Star when they located it stopped in the 2600 block of Sierra in Shiloh.
As police pulled up, the driver, identified as Darnacio Johnson, drove southbound on Woodduck Drive.
O’Fallon, Belleville, and Swansea Officers converged on the area of Woodduck and eventually located the vehicle, with two people inside, on the 3400 block of Whistling Cove.
A woman remained in the car as police pulled up, but Johnson fled from the vehicle and began running through back yards along Rand Lane, according to police.
After chasing the suspect on foot, a Swansea officer attempted to arrest Johnson, who reportedly resisted arrest and fired a firearm. A second Swansea officer arrived and discharged his firearm.
Neither the officers nor Johnson were shot, although Johnson did bite one of the officers during the arrest.
Both the officers and Johnson were treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Johnson is charged with attempted first degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated battery of a peace officer, unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
His bond was set at $1 million.
