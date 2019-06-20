MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Two people are charged after a Maryland Heights police officer was shot early Thursday.
The shooting happened near an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Gallery Drive, near Interstate 270 and 364 before 4:00 a.m.
According to Maryland Heights Police Chief William Carson, two officers were assigned to monitor the area of Bennington and Gallery due to a recent string of car break-ins in the area.
During that patrol they spotted two suspects.
Police said one of the suspects, later identified as 17-year-old Menuis T. Ellis, fired shots at the two officers when they approached, wounding a 38-year-old male officer. The officer's partner returned fire but did not hit the suspect.
"I heard about 7 to 10 gunshots, the first thing I did was pray. May have just lost their life," said Taunia Stewart, who lives nearby.
Police said two suspects were taken into custody. The second suspect was identified as 26-year-old Davina Parker.
The 38-year-old officer's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, but officials says he was shot twice in the leg.
Officials say the officer was released from the hospital as of 7:40 a.m. Carson said officer is doing "remarkably well" and expected to make a full recovery.
A gun was recovered from the scene, police say.
Ellis is charged with two counts of first degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action and one count of stealing. His bond was set at $1 million.
Parker faces one charge of stealing. Her bond is $2,500.
Officials said the wounded officer had been on the police force for nine years. His partner was placed on leave as part of standard procedure during the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.