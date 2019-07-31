NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police have arrested an 18-year-old in connection with a deadly North City shooting in early July.
Officers arrived to the 5900 block of McArthur, just west of Goodfellow and Interstate 70 around 8:30 a.m. Once there, they found the victim dead.
Neighbors tell News 4 that someone mowing a lawn came across the body. Thursday, the victim was identified as Camryn Richardson, 19.
Prosecutors have charged 18-year-old Jayron Phillips, of the 5800 block of Ferris, with one count of second-degree murder, one count of robbery and two counts of armed criminal action.
A grandmother who lives nearby says her grandson was shot and killed one street over two years ago. Her 27-year-old granddaughter was murdered while coming home from a beauty shop the day after Thanksgiving in 2018.
She said she is tired of the violence says the latest fatal shooting is a call to action.
"Life means nothing to people, its like going dear hunting or something around here in this neighborhood," she said.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers 1-866-371-8477 and leave an anonymous tip.
