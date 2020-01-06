CALIFORNIA (KMOV.com) -- An Air Force veteran celebrated his upcoming 90th birthday in mid-air.
Stan Rohrer went skydiving recently from a height of 13,000 feet above a lake in California.
Stan lost both of his legs in his eighties, but hasn't lost his sense of adventure.
The retired math and physics teacher took the leap with his daughter Linda.
"My daughter asked me if I would like to jump with her. And since she was jumping I said yes," Rohrer said. "But I didn't realize it was going to be such a production."
When he landed he described the experience as "enjoyable."
Stan officially turns 90 Tuesday.
