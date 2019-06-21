FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection with a late night carjacking near Ferguson Thursday night.
Just past 8:30 p.m., a St. Louis County officer spotted a black Chrysler Sebring near the area of Parker Road and Bellefontaine that was reported stolen hour earlier.
Officer attempted to stop the car but the driver, a 15-year-old boy, sped off, sparking a pursuit.
Police said the Sebring left the road and crashed into a bush near railroad tracks along Redman and Criterion. The teen jumped out the car and fled on foot.
Officers took the teen into custody shortly later.
No one was injured during the incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
