NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A teen was carjacked Friday afternoon in North City, police say.
Officers received a call for a carjacking around 4 p.m. and located the 16-year-old victim who said he picked up the suspect in the 4100 block of Fair and agreed to drive him to a store.
The victim said he parked his 2017 Kia Optima in the rear of the 4000 block of Peck, where the suspect then pulled out a gun and demanded the victim to leave the vehicle.
The victim fled the vehicle and the suspect left in the victim’s Optima. Police said the victim returned home and called police.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.