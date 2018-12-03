ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A teenager is accused of carjacking a 13-year-old who was getting items out of a vehicle on Saturday evening.
The incident happened in the 1400 block of Preservation Place around 5:15 p.m.
The victim told police the armed teenager demanded the keys to the 2014 Chevrolet Equinox at gunpoint. After the boy handed over the keys, the suspect entered the vehicle and drove away.
Police said the vehicle was later found abandoned in the 2600 block of Hadley Street.
The investigation is ongoing.
The victim was unharmed, police said.
