ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 12-year-old oncology patient at Cardinal Glennon got quite the escort to her her treatment.
She had the hospital's new therapy dog, Thor, by her side in a Blues jersey and she was surprised by Louie and the Blues Crew along her walk.
Her walk into the bone marrow transplant unit was captured on camera, and her escort was especially meaningful because she will have to be in strict isolation for the next six to eight weeks.
The effort was all to cheer her up since she will be spending the holidays in the hospital.
Thor can't visit her in the unit, but will be ready and on hand to walk her out as soon as she is released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.