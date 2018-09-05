ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A teenager is in custody after allegedly breaking into a home, hitting a person on the hit with a rock and stealing a vehicle in north St. Louis County late Tuesday night.
According to police, the 14-year-old entered a home in the 2600 block of Cheshire Drive and hit someone inside in the head with a rock. Then, the suspect took the victim’s Nissan Juke and an unknown amount of cash and left the home.
About an hour later, an officer spotted the stolen vehicle and called for backup. Once another officer was in the area, they reportedly pulled the teenager over on West Florissant near Chambers and took him into custody.
No additional details have been released.
