ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police say a 15-year-old boy has been shot in the neck Tuesday night in south St. Louis.
The shooting happened near the intersection of Bates Street and Virginia Avenue around 8:45 p.m.
He was taken to the hospital. He is listed in critical/unstable condition.
Homicide detectives have been requested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.