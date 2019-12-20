FERGUSON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 15-year-old boy is dead in a double shooting that happened Friday afternoon in St. Louis County.
Ferguson police found a car stopped on Canfield Drive with two boys inside who had been shot.
Both teens were taken to the hospital where the 15-year-old died. The second victim, a 16-year-old boy, is in serious condition. Their identities have not been released.
Police were called to the 2900 block of Canfield Drive for a shots fired call around 12:30 p.m.
The Major Case Squad has been called to investigate this killing. They said no one is in custody for this shooting and they do not have suspect information.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Case Squad tip line at 314-522-3811. If you'd like to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-8477.
Editor's note: Police previously told us the victims were in their 20s.
