(CBS News) -- Four-year-old Jynsen Tyler Fitz asked his mom if he could do a photoshoot with his favorite toy — a baby doll he affectionately named "Three." Jynsen's mom, Ashley Fitz, is a photographer in Indiana and wanted to support her son. So she took photos of him cradling his baby doll and posted the adorable pictures on Facebook.
The pictures of Jynsen and Three quickly went viral, and Fitz has explained why the doll is so important to her son. "Jynsen picked his baby out when my my husband left for deployment," Fitz told CBS News via message. "All three of my boys were upset that he was gone, so I took them to Walmart to brighten up their day."
The mom explained when her husband was deployed to the Middle East, she allowed her sons to each pick out a toy. They started in the truck section, but Jynsen wandered over to the dolls, where he found what he wanted.
Fitz isn't exactly sure why her son named the doll Three — maybe because was almost 3 years old at the time. One thing she does know is that Three became extremely important to Jynsen very quickly.
"Over the course of the deployment, Jynsen was pretty attached to her," Fitz said. "He took her to the park, they went fishing together, he would rock her to sleep."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.