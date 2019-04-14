NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police found a teen boy suffering from gunshot wounds in North County Sunday afternoon.
Police found a 14-year-old boy suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Parktree Lane at around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
Police found the boy inside a residence just down the street from Trinity Catholic High School.
He was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is investigating the situation.
If you have any information, call 636-529-8210 to talk to investigators.
News 4 has a crew on the way and will update the story as more information becomes available.
