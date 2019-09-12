ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A boy died after being shot at a North County apartment complex Thursday.
St. Louis County police said the 4-year-old was shot in an apartment complex in the 9500 block of Jacobi shortly before noon. After the shooting, a family member started driving the child to the hospital and encountered an officer near a Family Dollar store in the 9800 block of Halls Ferry Road.
The officer radioed for help and a decision was made to transport the boy to the hospital in the police cruiser. After arriving at the hospital, the boy was airlifted to another hospital.
Police said the child was later pronounced dead.
"It is beyond the pale and heartbreaking when we loose a child to anywhere in the communities we live in," said St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar. "I'm tremendously grateful to the police officers and the manner in which they handled this investigation and the urgency they approached it with. I'm sorry their interventions and actions didn't make a more positive outcome in this."
Police said there is no threat to community.
No other information regarding the shooting or victim has been released.
