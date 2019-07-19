Los Angeles, CA (CNN)- A 7-year-old boy was injured during a shootout in Los Angeles on Wednesday evening.
The boy was playing in a courtyard with other kids when shots rang out. He was reportedly shot twice in the leg.
"He's only 7 years old and he has to go through all this. It's not fair to him, it's not fair for us," said the boys' sister, who wanted to remain anonymous.
The gunman has not been caught and the family said they are afraid.
Surveillance video captured the shootout. In it, you can see a light-colored car pull up and two men get out. The men then are seen ducking before turning to run away, which is when a man turns around and fires towards the boy’s house with a rifle.
"I saw the guy pull up and once I saw the rifle, all I thought was the kids, get inside and that's when the shots were fired. My little brother, we didn't even know he was hit until he went upstairs," the victim's sister said.
Officers were in the area when they heard the gunfire. When they responded, they saw one of the suspects running from the scene. Authorities said they set up a perimeter and began a massive search from the air and on the ground.
Officers were able to find a rifle they believe was used in the shooting but the culprit still hasn’t been caught. Police said they are looking for the gunman and possibly a second suspect.
The family said the boy is traumatized and hasn't been able to sleep.
Police said they're not sure who the intended targets of the shooting were or the what the motive might be but they are looking into whether it could have been gang-related.
