ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 13-year-old boy is accused of carjacking a 36-year-old woman in St. Louis Wednesday morning.
According to police, the woman was sitting in her car at the 3300 block of Cherokee when the boy entered her car on the passenger side.
She told officers he pulled out a gun and demanded her car keys, which she gave him.
The 13-year-old drove away, and 20 minutes later, police found the vehicle in the 4000 block of Nebraska. The attempted to stop the driver, but the boy fled.
He later got in an accident in the 3400 block of Wisconsin, where police were able to take him into custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.