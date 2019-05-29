ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Margaret "Marge" Kirchhoefer is a true St. Louisan, calling the Bevo neighborhood home for decades.
"I’m 100 and couple months," Kirchhoefer said.
She is one of the St. Louis Blues' oldest fans and also possibly one of their newest.
“There’s nothing better, nothing better than the St. Louis Blues,” said Kirchhoefer.
After a hospital stay, Kirchhoefer spent some of her recovery time at her grandson's house. It was there she fell in the love with the boys in blue.
"He has a goal light in his living room," Kirchhoefer said.
She said the blue light goes off every time the Blues score a goal and she can’t get enough of it.
"It tickles me. I get goose pimples all over," she said.
Kirchhoefer can't quite recall the last time she saw a hockey game in person, but it was at the old arena the Checkerdome.
"We'd have to stand up the whole time and my husband said that was for the birds," she recalled.
She watches most games now from her recliner or across the street at a friend's house who has a large basement and a huge TV.
"It's wonderful to watch them skate to begin with, I have a hard time watching the puck," said Kirchhoefer.
She's got a message for the team as the series continues against the Boston Bruins.
"Just keep your mind on the game, nothing else, no girlfriends no nothing," she said.
Kirchhoefer would sure like to see the Stanley Cup come home to St. Louis in her lifetime and she's hopeful she can watch the parade on TV.
"They’re going to win it, they better. I'm going to be disappointed if they didn't and I wouldn't be the only one who would be disappointed," said Kirchhoefer.
