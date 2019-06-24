WILDWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) --- Accident reconstruction investigators responded to a deadly accident in Wildwood Sunday afternoon.
Just before 5 p.m., a 64-year-old male bike rider was heading down Highway 100 near Melrose when he was struck by a Dodge Ram truck.
The bicyclist was transported to an area hospital where he later died, police say.
The driver of the truck, a 62-year-old man, remained on scene and cooperated with officers on scene.
No additional details has been released at this time. Anyone with information should contact St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.
