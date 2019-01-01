Shreveport, LA (KTBS/CNN) -- A Shreveport man is behind bars Tuesday morning after allegedly firing a weapon which injured an 8 year old boy.
Just after 4 a.m. on January 1, 2019, Shreveport Police patrol officers were dispatched to the 9000 block of Kingston Road relative to a shooting.
As officers arrived, it was learned an 8-year-old juvenile was suffering a single gunshot wound to the foot. The juvenile was transported to Ochsner LSU health Hospital for injuries considered to be non-life threatening.
Shreveport Police Violent Crimes detectives were notified of the incident and immediately launched an investigation. Based on preliminary findings, evidence was obtained suggesting the shooting occurred inside the apartment home where the juvenile was present along with several others. It was further learned, that while inside the home, 17-year-old Shuntaye Thomas was handling a handgun, when the weapon fired, subsequently striking the victim.
Authorities made contact with Thomas and following interviews with him, charged Thomas with a single count of illegal use of a weapon. Thomas also faces charges of possession of schedule one narcotics, after illegal drugs were located inside the home.
Following his arrest, Thomas was booked into the Shreveport City Jail. The juvenile victim is expected to recover fully.
