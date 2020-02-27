ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – An 18-year-old has been arrest and charged after leading police on a chase through North County that ended in a crash that hurt three other people Wednesday night.
St. Louis County police spotted a car allegedly involved in shooting at two St. Louis City police officers earlier in the night. Shortly after 8 p.m. two 29-year-old officers in plain clothes were patrolling in an unmarked vehicle and saw a black Mercedes driving erratically in the 5400 block of Emerson. Someone inside the car then fired at the officers, but no one was injured, officials said.
Officers from the North County Precinct later saw the black Mercedes near Interstate 270 and Halls Ferry Road, and they tried to pull the car over. The car didn't stop. Instead, the driver led police on a high speed chase down I-270. Police said the car reached speeds of 120-130 miles per hour.
Police said the car was being driven by Sebastian Knowles, 18.
Knowles allegedly got off the highway at Graham Road/ North Hanley exit. Police said he then drove into oncoming traffic and ran a red light crashing into another SUV that flipped several times. The SUV then crashed into a Toyota Camry stopped at the red light.
The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital where he has a broken right leg and a fracture to his pelvis. Both people inside the Camry were also taken to the hospital.
Knowles was arrested and charged with resisting arrest and second-degree assault. His bond has been set at $50,000 cash-only, however, he is still in the hospital due to his injuries.
Police told News 4 two guns, shell casings and illegal drugs were reportedly recovered from the Mercedes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.