ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 14-year-old was arrested in connection to a Metro East teen who was shot and killed in north St. Louis on Jan. 18.
Police said Timothy Lucas, 14, of Washington Park, Illinois, was found shot in the chest around 6:15 p.m. in the 8300 block of N. Broadway in the Baden neighborhood.
He was conscious but barely breathing when officers arrived. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.
On Jan. 31, police said a teen boy had been taken into custody in relation to Lucas' murder. He was then enter into the juvenile courts system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.