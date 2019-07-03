WASHINGTON PARK, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police say a 16-year-old was shot during a triple shooting in Washington Park Tuesday.
The shooting happened in the 4600 block of Caseyville Avenue around 9:00 p.m.
News 4 crews on scene spotted investigators with K-9 units on scene. The condition of the three victims are unknown at this time
This is a developing story. News 4 will update as more information becomes available.
