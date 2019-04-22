SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com)-- Authorities arrested two teens suspected of robbing a man just blocks from Gravois Park in south St. Louis.
According to police, a 54-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint of his money and personal papers by four male robbers in the 3600 block of Pennsylvania just before 10 a.m. on Easter Sunday.
The victim told police the suspects fled on foot shortly afterward.
The 54-year-old flagged down officers after spotting two of the suspects, a 14-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy, near Cherokee and Nebraska.
Officers found the two robbers and immediately arrested them. The two remaining suspects are still at large.
No one was not injured.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact local police.
