ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A teen is accused of robbing a man in North City Thursday morning.
According to police, officers were on an unrelated call around 4:35 p.m. when they found a 20-year-old man near the area of Emerson and Prange who told them he had been robbed earlier in the day. The victim said a 14-year-old he knows took money from his bag at gunpoint between 9 and 10 a.m. in the 4200 block of Athlone.
The suspect then left the area.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.