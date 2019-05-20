ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Authorities arrested a carjacker who allegedly stole a 47-year-old woman's Jeep Saturday afternoon.
Officers arrived to the 1100 block of St. Charles around 3 p.m. where they spoke to a 47-year-woman who said a man carjacked her 2016 Jeep Wrangler at gunpoint.
Hours later, police found the woman's car and arrested Rickey Smith, 21, in connection to the incident.
Smith was charged with one count of robbery and armed criminal action.
