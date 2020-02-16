SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 12-year-old boy is recovering at a local hospital after he was accidentally shot in south St. Louis City late Saturday night.
Just before midnight, police arrived to the 3400 block of Indiana where they found a 12-year-old boy who was shot in the hand. According to investigators, one of the boy's family members fired a warning shot at a person she thought was going to rob her.
The bullet ricocheted from the ground and struck the child.
This comes after a 6-year-old was shot while in a car in South City Saturday afternoon.
The boy was taken to the hospital and listed in stable condition. No additional information has been released at this time.
