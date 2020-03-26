ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Police are looking for a 10-year-old, 13-year-old and 16-year-old boys who allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint in the LaSalle Park neighborhood in St. Louis.
The robbery happened around 3:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of S. 10th Street, police said.
A 54-year-old man told police he was walking to his home when the boys confronted him. He said they took his wallet and keys at gunpoint and then ran away.
The victim was not hurt in the robbery.
Police said the boys were wearing dark clothing.
No other information has been released.
