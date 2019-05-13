ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – One year after being canceled, organizers of the Moonlight Ramble say the bike race will take place in August 2019.
The 55th edition of the race will be held in downtown St. Louis on August.
The race is being put on by Big River Race Management, who is partnering with Hubbard Radio and KSHE 95. Hubbard obtained the rights to the race from Emmis Communications in 2018, and also acquired KSHE 95.
The timing of the radio station purchase was part of the reason why the event was canceled in 2018.
The race was postponed three times in 2017.
