ST. LOUIS — When Yadier Molina signed his contract extension two years ago, he said he thought that might be it. At the end of the three-year deal, which expires at the end of the upcoming 2020 season, Molina figure, at the time, that he might retire.
Fast-forward to Monday. Molina doesn't look or sound like a guy who wants to hang 'em up so soon.
"Two years ago I said that, but I also said that if the Cardinals want me, that's the only team I want to play for," Molina said at Monday's Winter Warm-Up. "It's still like that, too. If they want me... But if they want to move apart, that's it for me.
"I would like to keep playing with the Cardinals."
When asked if he intends to take these matters as they come or whether he has a number of years in mind that he believes he would like to continue to play, Molina left his future self some wiggle room, this time.
"I don't know. Go year by year, but we'll see. Probably two more years, that would be great."
For Molina, it's all about how he feels. Few catchers in baseball can understand the kind of workload Molina has consistently handled throughout his career behind the plate in St. Louis. But Molina is confident that his body will hold up for the foreseeable future.
"I feel good," Molina said. "I'm 37, but my knees are good. I'm in good shape. I feel good."
Molina caught 113 games last season, marking the third straight season in which his games caught have decreased over the prior season. His offensive production took a dip, as well. His .711 OPS in 2019 was the lowest for Molina since 2015. Though his presence behind the plate remained rock-solid—the Cardinals pitching staff ranked near the top of the league in ERA—there have been plenty whispers about Molina's decline inspired by the drop in his customary production on the field.
Molina hears the whispers. And he's motivated by them.
"It's easy to see a 37-year-old catcher and say he's going to have a bad year because he's 37 years old," Molina said. "I have that in my mind and I try to prove the people wrong."
Molina isn't imposing any sort of deadline on extension talks with the Cardinals. It's conceivable the team would have some of these conversations with its franchise catcher during spring training down in Jupiter, FL. Pitchers and catchers report to the Cardinals facility February 11.
"Yadi has done some pretty remarkable things at his age," Cardinals owner Bill DeWitt Jr. said Monday when asked about possible extension talks with Molina. "And as much as he played last year and has played through injuries the last couple of years. But we’ll see. Get the lay of the land and sort of take it as it goes. I know in his mind he thinks he can play for a number of years and that’d be great if he can."
