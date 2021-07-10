CHICAGO (KMOV.com) -- Yadier Molina has officially made it an even 10.
A day after the San Francisco Giants placed catcher Buster Posey on the injured list, Major League Baseball announced Molina as his replacement on the All-Star roster Saturday. Molina's addition comes due to his standing as the next-highest finishing catcher in the player vote.
This year's nod marks the 10th All-Star selection for the longtime Cardinals catcher, giving Molina the highest total of career All-Star bids among the 2021 All-Star rosters. Molina becomes the third Cardinal chosen for the game, joining third baseman Nolan Arenado and closing pitcher Alex Reyes. Molina, however, won't be on the actual roster for the game; the veteran backstop revealed Saturday afternoon that he will not participate in the festivities in Denver this week.
Molina described that he began to ponder the decision in the hours after learning of his selection late Friday evening. Noting the choice not to participate does not diminish the honor he feels over the selection, Molina believes the rest will benefit him for the stretch run of the Cardinals season. He mentioned specifically the desire to rest his foot after enduring an IL stint for a foot injury earlier in the season. Rather than traveling to Denver for the game, Molina will travel home to Puerto Rico during the four-day break.
Molina has a .258/.305/.417 batting line with eight home runs. His 40 RBIs this season leads all National League catchers as Molina's clutch tendencies have remained a major part of his game, even as he approaches his 39th birthday.
Though he won't be there to take in the festivities, Saturday's announcement comes as quite the present--the MLB All-Star Game takes place this Tuesday, on Yadi's birthday.
