(KMOV.com) — Yadier Molina has spoken out on his free agent status, with the notion of retirement lingering as a possibility for the longtime Cardinal.
In a Spanish-language interview with La Vida Baseball this week, Molina expressed that although he's currently preparing for the 2021 season, he would be willing to retire with his 'head held high' if the process of his free agency doesn't play out appropriately. Molina has consistently stated in recent months his desire to play two more MLB seasons, and is therefore seeking a two-year contract this winter.
"I’m preparing hard," Molina told Polo Ascencio, the play-by-play announcer for the Cardinals Spanish-language broadcasts. Translated from Spanish, Molina then said he would leave the fate of his playing future up to God. "When God says—if God wants me to come back, then I’ll come back. If not, I’ll retire happy, with my head held high."
“If God wants me to come back, then I’ll come back." ⚾: Today at 1 PM ET! Yadi Molina joins Pólvora, Voz y Diamante to talk about his future with the Cardinals. ⚾: Yadi opens up like never before and speaks his truth. Do not miss it!@Yadimolina04 #MLB #Deportes #Pelota pic.twitter.com/5BOuqIlGYC— La Vida Baseball (@LaVidaBaseball) January 14, 2021
Social media video emerged this week which showed Molina taking batting practice with Atenienses de Manati of Puerto Rico's winter league. The team is preparing for the league's postseason, in which Molina is now slated to participate, according to reports. Molina's older brother, José, is the manager of the team.
Yadier Molina se unió este miércoles a las prácticas de los Atenienses de Manatí.Leer más:https://t.co/E2JghaQAQx📝 Jorge L. Pérez | The Gondol🎥 Tecato Sports pic.twitter.com/GVSNpSXGTb— SB Sports Media (@sbsportsmediapr) January 13, 2021
The Cardinals have maintained interest in bringing back Molina—as well as his free-agent batterymate Adam Wainwright—for the upcoming season, but the two sides have not yet been able to reach an agreement. St. Louis has preached patience throughout the off-season as the team seeks clarity on how decreased revenues amid the pandemic will impact payroll decisions for the upcoming year.
Reports throughout the winter have hinted that numerous teams around the league have interest in signing Molina, but the extent of that interest has similarly not materialized into anything substantial to this point in the off-season.
Nats and Padres are emerging as possible fallback options for Yadier Molina. The Phillies, Angels and Yankees also seek a catcher. Of course it makes sense for the Cardinals and the first ballot Hall of Famer to work it out, but in free agency you never know.— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 19, 2020
