(KMOV.com) — Yadier Molina has spoken out on his free agent status, with the notion of retirement lingering as a possibility for the longtime Cardinal.

In a Spanish-language interview with La Vida Baseball this week, Molina expressed that although he's currently preparing for the 2021 season, he would be willing to retire with his 'head held high' if the process of his free agency doesn't play out appropriately. Molina has consistently stated in recent months his desire to play two more MLB seasons, and is therefore seeking a two-year contract this winter.

"I’m preparing hard," Molina told Polo Ascencio, the play-by-play announcer for the Cardinals Spanish-language broadcasts. Translated from Spanish, Molina then said he would leave the fate of his playing future up to God. "When God says—if God wants me to come back, then I’ll come back. If not, I’ll retire happy, with my head held high."

Social media video emerged this week which showed Molina taking batting practice with Atenienses de Manati of Puerto Rico's winter league. The team is preparing for the league's postseason, in which Molina is now slated to participate, according to reports. Molina's older brother, José, is the manager of the team.

The Cardinals have maintained interest in bringing back Molina—as well as his free-agent batterymate Adam Wainwright—for the upcoming season, but the two sides have not yet been able to reach an agreement. St. Louis has preached patience throughout the off-season as the team seeks clarity on how decreased revenues amid the pandemic will impact payroll decisions for the upcoming year.

Reports throughout the winter have hinted that numerous teams around the league have interest in signing Molina, but the extent of that interest has similarly not materialized into anything substantial to this point in the off-season.

With the scheduled start to spring training just a few weeks away, a resolution on Molina's status could be on the way before long. If the offers aren't to Molina's liking, though, that resolution could apparently come in the form of an end to his illustrious Major League career.
 
