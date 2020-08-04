ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Cardinals announced Tuesday the identities of six of their seven players that have been confirmed as positive for COVID-19.
Yadier Molina, Paul DeJong, Edmundo Sosa, Rangel Ravelo, Junior Fernández and Kodi Whitley were confirmed by the team as positive for COVID-19 in a press release. Those six players granted the club permission for their identities to be revealed publicly. In total, the Cardinals have acknowledged seven positive tests among their players.
The Cardinals announced Monday that seven players and six staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, causing the cancellation of a total of seven games to date. St. Louis is hopeful to be able to return to the field Friday against the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium.
The team has been quarantined at its hotel in Milwaukee, and requires two days of no new positive tests before it will be cleared to travel back to St. Louis.
According to Jon Heyman on Tuesday, the team experienced no new positive tests in its latest round of testing.
The Cardinals catcher announced his positive test via Instagram just before the Cardinals sent a press release confirming the identities of five other positives.
Yadier Molina announces he was one of the Cardinals positive COVID tests. The post has been translated from Spanish via Instagram. pic.twitter.com/J8HjZ0dDpf— Brenden Schaeffer (@bschaeffer12) August 4, 2020
In his post, translated from Spanish, Molina said he had tested positive despite following all prevention recommendations. The veteran backstop added that he will do everything in his power to return to the Cardinals as soon as possible. According to MLB COVID-19 protocols, a player must submit consecutive negative tests following a positive diagnosis in order to return to the field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.