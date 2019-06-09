ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina wore an Ivan Barbashev jersey to tonight's big game.
Barbahev is not playing in Game 6 after getting suspended for hitting Bruins forward Marcus Johannson in Game 5.
READ: Blues C Barbashev suspended for Game 6 after delivering hit to the head
It sure made Blues fans laugh.
Yadi going out and getting a personalized jersey for the suspended Barbashev is peak Yadi. pic.twitter.com/PhtlbQoXGU— Matt Sebek (@MattSebek) June 9, 2019
Yadi posted a picture of him wearing to his Instagram story.
