ST. LOUIS (BaseballSTL/KMOV.com) -- Yadier Molina Funko POP!, Cardinals Golf Umbrella, Marcell Ozuna Mystery Jersey Bobblehead and much more! The Cardinals have released their 2019 Promotional Calendar and it’s chalked full of awesome giveaways.
Additional promotional highlights include a Mystery Hall of Fame Opening Day Car Parade Bobblehead , Adult Road Alternate Blue Embroidered Jersey, Yadier Molina and Roberto Clemente Double Bobblehead, Rawlings Kids Baseball Glove, 1944 World Series Championship Replica Ring, Adult Cardinals Hockey Sweater and a Stan Musial and Red Schoendienst Double Bobblehead.
Annual promotional dates for the Purina Pooches in the Ballpark game and Edward Jones Cardinals Hall of Fame Induction ceremony have been scheduled for May 25 and August 24, respectively.
For the complete listing of the 2019 promotional schedule, click here.
