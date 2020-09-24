(KMOV.com) -- Yadier Molina added another feather to the cap filled with his Hall of Fame credentials Thursday night at Busch Stadium.
In the bottom of the seventh inning of the Cardinals game against the Brewers, Molina lined a single into right-center field for the 2,000th hit of his Major League Baseball career. A vintage Yadi base hit, the smile on his face when it left his bat--and the subsequent fist bump as he made his way to first base--suggested Molina instantly knew he'd reached the achievement only attained by 11 other catchers throughout MLB history.
"THERE IT IS. HIT NUMBER 2,000 FOR YADIER MOLINA." -@DannyMacTV #STLCardsTV: FSMWStream: FSGO - https://t.co/Ooh8QjT4jj pic.twitter.com/l3O1iJ7gCG— FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) September 25, 2020
Each of Molina's 2,000 hits have come with him wearing the birds on the bat; he first arrived on the scene for the Cardinals in 2004, and has been a constant behind the plate for St. Louis ever since.
Though Thursday's big moment for the longtime Cardinals catcher came without any fans in attendance, it doesn't diminish the significance of the accomplishment for Molina.
