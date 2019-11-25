ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The XFL has unveiled their game balls, releasing each team’s custom football Monday.
The league developed their own football for game play, adding design tweaks in the hopes of improving performance.
Each team will have their own branding on their game balls, which will be used for their home games.
The points of each ball have ‘X’ marks on them, which the league believes will help receivers track the mall in flight more easily.
The ball, which is the same dimensions as an NFL football, also has something called an “X-Pebble” grip, which league officials tout as giving players more control over the ball, increasing tight spin on throws and ball security for carriers.
The balls were in development for a year, and were tested several times throughout the process of forming the league. Based on feedback from players after each test, the design was tweaked until they created the final product unveiled Monday.
