ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The XFL is piquing interest ahead of Wednesday's team unveiling.
The league released a teaser trailer of all eight team names, using flashes of short video to hint at what the names could be.
It's difficult to tell which one could be St. Louis, but you can give it a shot.
The names and logos for all eight cities will be announced Wednesday.
