ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Amid the outgoing COVID-19 outbreak, Friday’s XFL announcement about the league shutting down wasn’t news the City of St. Louis wanted to hear.
The BattleHawks paid St. Louis $100,000 per game at The Dome.
With five home games per season, the city is losing out on $500,000 in revenue
In fact, the $100,000 is more per game than the Rams paid when they were based in the city, so the loss is significant.
Fans in St. Louis embraced the team as well.
In fact, the game against Los Angeles was already selling tickets in the upper bowl- which previously had been closed to fans- when it was canceled on March 21.
But perhaps the biggest blow is the fact the BattleHawks brought people downtown during February, March and early April, which is typically a slow period for the city.
“That time of year is tough, which is why this was such a great thing from an economic perspective. It’s cold, you’re in between NFL and baseball, and having the opportunity to rally around something on a Saturday and Sunday afternoon was really a cool thing for us,” said Missy Kelley, president of Downtown STL Inc. “We are going to have to try and find other things to fill the gap at that time of year. But that was unique about it at a time of year when there wasn't a lot to gather around.”
Kelley is holding out a little bit of hope that the BattleHawks might play again in St. Louis.
She said this announcement caught them by surprise, and although the league has suspended play in 2021, they haven't officially told the city the league is done.
