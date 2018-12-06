ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck says former Rams quarterback Marc Bulger gave him a great recommendation on St. Louis.
St. Louis is one of eight cities that will getting an XFL team when play begins in 2020, the league announced on Wednesday.
Wednesday, the XFL announced St. Louis will officially be getting another professional sports team.
Luck, who is the father of Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, says he and Bulger have discussed what a great football town St. Louis is.
Luck said he is looking forward to bringing a team to town.
He said the league’s broadcasting arrangements will be announced within the next month, and the league will be unveiling logos and signing players in the first quarter of 2019.
