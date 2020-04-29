WWII veteran Captain Tom Moore became one of Britain's most beloved residents earlier this month when he raised millions for the nation's health care workers. The 99-year-old has now received more than 125,000 birthday cards from fans, according to BBC News.
Earlier this month, Moore vowed to walk 100 laps of his garden — 10 each day — in time for his 100th birthday. Moore said he hoped his walking mission would raise £1,000 (about $1,200) in pledges to thank Britain's National Health Service (NHS) for his new hip. Moore far exceeded his monetary goal — according to BBC News, donations have now topped £29 million — and has gained more attention than he likely expected.
Well wishers from around the world have now sent him thousands of cards ahead of his 100th birthday. His grandson, Benjie Ingram-Moore, asked his school for help with sorting the massive influx of cards when he heard the post office was getting overwhelmed, the BBC reported.
Bedford School staff, parents and students opened every single card and put them on display in the school's great hall, according to the BBC. Moore even received cards from Prince William and Duchess Kate and England football captain Harry Kane.
