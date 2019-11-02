SWANSEA, Ill. (KMOV.com) – WWE legends will be in the Metro East Saturday to support firefighters.
Southern Illinois Championship Wrestling is presenting “Wrestling at the Firehouse.” WWE legends “The Four Horseman” will be there.
Proceeds from the event will go the Swansea Fire Department, which is 100 percent volunteer. Proceeds will pay for training and equipment for the firefighters that serve more than 15,000 people.
The event will be held Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at Engine House 2 on Huntwood Road in Swansea. For tickets, call 618-971-5409.
