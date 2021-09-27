ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- The Gateway to the West will host the WWE Royal Rumble in 2022, the organization announced.
Wrestling fans will see their favorite superstars brawl in the ring at the Dome at America’s Center on January 29, 2022 including the two 30-men and 30-women matches. The winners of those matches will get a chance to compete in a championship Wrestlemania match in Dallas. The downtown St. Louis event marks the largest venue in the WWE's 30-year history to host the Royal Rumble.
Citing St. Louis’ passionate sports scene, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones said the event will enhance it even more.
“This event is an incredible opportunity for our city, bringing WWE fans from across the nation to St. Louis and helping keep our downtown vibrant during the winter season,” Jones said.
Tickets will go on sale Oct. 15 at 10 a.m. online. Fans can sign up for presale opportunities here. If you can’t make it, it will be live streamed on Peacock.
