ST.LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The WWE is bringing the ring to St. Louis this Spring, and tickets go on sale Friday.
The WWE will return for the first time this year at the Enterprise Center Friday, Apr. 19 at 7:30 p.m.
Catch your favorite WWE superstars including: Braun Strowman vs Baron Corbin, Finn Balor vs Drew McIntyre vs Bobby Lashley , in a triple threat for the intercontinental championship. Plus, Sarah Banks, Alexa Bliss and many more live! The card is reportedly subject to change, per the WWE.
Tickets go on sale Feb.22 at 10 a.m., prices start at $20 for more information click here.
