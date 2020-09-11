LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A driver leading police on a wrong-way chase down Highway 61 has crashed into numerous cars, Troy police said.
A Troy police officer tried to pull over a car for a traffic violation on Highway 61 in north Troy, police said. But instead of stopping police said the driver pulled a u-turn and headed the wrong way along southbound 61.
Police said the driver crashed into at least four other cars, causing at least one rollover crash, before the chasing officer used a pit maneuver to stop the crash. Both the fleeing driver and the squad car crashed.
Several people have been taken to the hospital including the police officer. According to Troy police, the officer has some chest pain from the airbag but his injuries are not considered serious. Police believe the other people hurt in the crash will be OK.
The driver has been arrested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.