ST. LOUIS (KMVO.com) -- Highway patrol troopers are investigating a fatal crash that happened in Maryland Heights Friday night.
The accident happened on eastbound Highway 364, just west of 141, about 9:30 p.m.
Christopher Dauphin, 32, of St. Peters was driving a 2005 Mazda Tribute westbound in the eastbound lanes when he hit a 2013 Ford Focus head on. Police say the Dauphin's car then hit a 2014 Ford Taurus before the Mazda was hit by a 2013 Chrysler Town and Country.
Dauphin was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other drivers suffered moderate injuries. The driver of the Town and Country was not injured.
All lanes of eastbound 364 were closed for several hours as a result.
