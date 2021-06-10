FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO (KMOV.com) – A Union, Missouri man was killed in a Wednesday morning crash in Franklin County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Lance Lamkin, 29, was driving the wrong way on Highway YY when his Volkswagen Passat crashed into a Jeep Wrangler around 9:40 a.m. The impact from the collision, sent both vehicles off the roadway.
Lamkin was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Jeep suffered serious injuries and was taken to a St. Louis hospital.
