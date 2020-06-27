ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- A deadly crash shut down eastbound Interstate 70 near Shreve early Saturday morning.
Police said 62-year-old Larry Reed was driving his Chevrolet Impala westbound in the eastbound lanes when it struck a Cadillac Escalade head-on around 4 a.m.
Reed later died at the hospital from his injuries.
A 40-year-old passenger of the Escalade was critically injured in the crash.
Emergency crews diverted traffic to the nearest exit. All lanes were reopened around 8:10 a.m.
No additional information has been released. Accident reconstruction is handling the investigation.
