ST. CLAIR, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A wrong way driver crashed head on into another car Wednesday morning along I-44 in Franklin County.
The crash happened near the rest stop near mile marker 234 in the St. Clair area around 6:15 a.m.
Missouri Highway Patrol said the car was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes. There are injuries in the crash but none of them are fatal, Corporal Dallas Thompson said.
Crews were taking the last car away and expected to clear the scene soon.
